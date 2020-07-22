Menu
2013 Chevrolet Impala

115,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Citicar Canada

1-888-553-9213

2013 Chevrolet Impala

2013 Chevrolet Impala

2013 CHEVROLET IMPALA LT*BC OWNED*WOODGRAIN TRIM

2013 Chevrolet Impala

2013 CHEVROLET IMPALA LT*BC OWNED*WOODGRAIN TRIM

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

1-888-553-9213

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5474330
  Stock #: CCI002279
  VIN: 2G1WB5E37D1179385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Ebony (19C)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # CCI002279
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT is in excellent condition inside and out. Came from British Columbia, It has smooth handling and quick responsive acceleration. Inside cabin is quite spacious with alot of leg room. Clean cut dash with upgraded faux-woodgrain trim, Leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, The rear flip-and-fold seating that open up the truck to the cabin and enormous truck cargo space. Comes with 17-inch machined aluminum wheels, Phone compatibility, a JVC stereo deck, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB, Cruise control, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Power windows, Power doors, Tilt steering wheel, And much more. It is powered by a 3.6 Litre V6 engine generating 300 horsepower.

Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.

Get offer @ https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-finnancing/

*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH or 10000KM POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY ( Engine, transmission, differential, timing belt/chain, internally lubricating parts, electrical (starter/alternator), towing, roadside assistance and breakdown away from home!! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Child security rear door locks
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children
Leather shift knob
Remote vehicle start -inc: 60M (196 feet) range
Mechanical Tools and Jack
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Door handles, body colour
Antenna, rear window
Glass, solar ray tinted
Console floor -inc: storage, cupholders, (3) auxiliary pwr outlets
Steering column, manual tilt adjustable
Instrumentation, analogue speedometer, tachometer, odometer, coolant temperature and fuel gauge
Driver information centre (DIC), GM oil life monitor -inc: vehicle personalization features
Windows, power with driver express down and rear window lock-out feature
Locks, lockout protection *Prevents doors from accidentally locking when key is in ignition*
Climate control, rear seat heater ducts
Climate control, air filtration system -inc: particulate & pollen filter
Assist handles, front and rear passengers
Lighting theatre dimming, dome, trunk, courtesy lamps
Lighting, front and rear passenger reading lamps
Transmission shifter, floor mounted
Climate control, dual zone manual
Deluxe system -inc: compass, outside temp
Mouldings, rocker panel, body coloured
Grille, silver
Mouldings, bodyside, body coloured
Brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Air bags front, front side impact, driver and right front passenger
Air bags front, head curtain, 1st and 2nd row outboard passenger
Trunk entrapment release, internal manual
Spare tire, 16" compact
Security system, audible, visible, theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation
2.44 axle ratio
Battery, maintenance free includes rundown protection
Brakes, power, front disc and rear disc
Exhaust system, stainless steel dual outlets
Steering, hydraulic power assist
Air bags front, dual-stage, driver and passenger -inc: air bag suppression, passenger detecting system
Seatbelts, 3 point in all outboard and centre rear seating positions -inc: seatbelt pretensioners in outboard front seating positions
Spare wheel, 16" x 4" steel
Suspension, ride & handling
6-speaker system -inc: (4) front, (2) rear
Lighting, headlamps, halogen
Wiper system, wet arm, variable intermittent
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, heated, power, body coloured, dual remote control
Seating, 5 passenger
Seating, driver, 6-way power adjuster -inc: driver manual recline w/manual lumbar
Mirror, rear-view, manual with intergrated dual reading lamps
Seating, front passenger, 4-way manual adjuster
Sunshades, driver and passenger with illuminated vanity mirrors
Tires, P225/55R, 17" all season blackwall
Wheels, 17" x 6.5" aluminum, 5 spoke, painted

