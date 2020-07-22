2013 Chevrolet Impala

Remote vehicle start -inc: 60M (196 feet) range

Mechanical Tools and Jack

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Door handles, body colour

Antenna, rear window

Glass, solar ray tinted

Console floor -inc: storage, cupholders, (3) auxiliary pwr outlets

Steering column, manual tilt adjustable

Instrumentation, analogue speedometer, tachometer, odometer, coolant temperature and fuel gauge

Driver information centre (DIC), GM oil life monitor -inc: vehicle personalization features

Windows, power with driver express down and rear window lock-out feature

Locks, lockout protection *Prevents doors from accidentally locking when key is in ignition*

Climate control, rear seat heater ducts

Climate control, air filtration system -inc: particulate & pollen filter

Assist handles, front and rear passengers

Lighting theatre dimming, dome, trunk, courtesy lamps

Lighting, front and rear passenger reading lamps

Transmission shifter, floor mounted

Climate control, dual zone manual

Deluxe system -inc: compass, outside temp

Mouldings, rocker panel, body coloured

Grille, silver

Mouldings, bodyside, body coloured

Brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Air bags front, front side impact, driver and right front passenger

Air bags front, head curtain, 1st and 2nd row outboard passenger

Trunk entrapment release, internal manual

Spare tire, 16" compact

Security system, audible, visible, theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation

2.44 axle ratio

Battery, maintenance free includes rundown protection

Brakes, power, front disc and rear disc

Exhaust system, stainless steel dual outlets

Steering, hydraulic power assist

Air bags front, dual-stage, driver and passenger -inc: air bag suppression, passenger detecting system

Seatbelts, 3 point in all outboard and centre rear seating positions -inc: seatbelt pretensioners in outboard front seating positions

Spare wheel, 16" x 4" steel

Suspension, ride & handling

6-speaker system -inc: (4) front, (2) rear

Lighting, headlamps, halogen

Wiper system, wet arm, variable intermittent

Mirrors, exterior rear-view, heated, power, body coloured, dual remote control

Seating, 5 passenger

Seating, driver, 6-way power adjuster -inc: driver manual recline w/manual lumbar

Mirror, rear-view, manual with intergrated dual reading lamps

Seating, front passenger, 4-way manual adjuster

Sunshades, driver and passenger with illuminated vanity mirrors

Tires, P225/55R, 17" all season blackwall