Certified 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT is in excellent condition inside and out. Came from British Columbia, It has smooth handling and quick responsive acceleration. Inside cabin is quite spacious with alot of leg room. Clean cut dash with upgraded faux-woodgrain trim, Leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, The rear flip-and-fold seating that open up the truck to the cabin and enormous truck cargo space. Comes with 17-inch machined aluminum wheels, Phone compatibility, a JVC stereo deck, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB, Cruise control, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Power windows, Power doors, Tilt steering wheel, And much more. It is powered by a 3.6 Litre V6 engine generating 300 horsepower.
Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.
