2013 Chevrolet Impala

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Impala

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LT

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7275542
  Stock #: WD-81242

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour GRAY.
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # WD-81242
  Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is being Sold as Traded (As-Is), a Safety Inspection Report can be provided upon request. The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Every vehicle comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 3.6 LITRE V6 DOHC E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE (STD)
Requires Subscription

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

