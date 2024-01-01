$13,980+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Malibu
4DR SDN LTZ W/2LZ
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
115,161KM
Used
VIN 1G11J5SX7DU134634
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 115,161 KM
Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!
McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.
Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.
DEALER PERMIT #4611
Call today: 204-560-1234
Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB
Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca
Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com
Click here for finance:
https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application
