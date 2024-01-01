Menu
Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of todays car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or dont know todays market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB 

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

115,161 KM

Details Description

$13,980

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN LTZ W/2LZ

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN LTZ W/2LZ

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

115,161KM
Used
VIN 1G11J5SX7DU134634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 115,161 KM

Vehicle Description



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2013 Chevrolet Malibu