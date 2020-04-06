Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ *Truck & Trailer COMBO!! w/ 2015 Tracer Air*

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ *Truck & Trailer COMBO!! w/ 2015 Tracer Air*

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$62,200

+ taxes & licensing

  71,000KM
  Used
  Stock #: GT1366C
  VIN: TRUCKTRAILERC1366
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** TRUCK & TRAILER COMBO!!! *** CUSTOM 2013 Chevrolet 1500 LTZ CREW w/ just 71,000 KMs!!! *** 2015 Tracer AIR ULTRALITE 238 Luxury Camper *** Need a truck? and a Camper?? Why not get both at the same time and get your summer started now! .........ALL PAIRED UP AND READY TO ROLL! and SAVE $2,000.00 + AN ADDITIONAL $2,000 W/ FINANCING = $4,000.00 IN TOTAL SAVINGS!!! BOTH TRUCK AND TRAILER PACKAGE FOR $57,200 W/ DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING!! Find detailed information on both units below.

Custom 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ - Full Details here: https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/inventory/truck/gas/2013-chevrolet-silverado-1500-lifted-custom-ltz/GT1366/

2015 Tracer Air ULTRALITE 238 Camper - Full Details here: https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/inventory/all-rv-inventory/2015-prime-time-tracer-air-238-luxury-finish-must-see/SCV4044/

Interested in a different Truck? Maybe a different Camper? Give us a call for more details! Save BIG & Get this COMBO DEAL with $2,000.00 off of individually retail priced units with dealer arranged Financing!!! Total savings of $4,000.00!!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

