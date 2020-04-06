3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** TRUCK & TRAILER COMBO!!! *** CUSTOM 2013 Chevrolet 1500 LTZ CREW w/ just 71,000 KMs!!! *** 2015 Tracer AIR ULTRALITE 238 Luxury Camper *** Need a truck? and a Camper?? Why not get both at the same time and get your summer started now! .........ALL PAIRED UP AND READY TO ROLL! and SAVE $2,000.00 + AN ADDITIONAL $2,000 W/ FINANCING = $4,000.00 IN TOTAL SAVINGS!!! BOTH TRUCK AND TRAILER PACKAGE FOR $57,200 W/ DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING!! Find detailed information on both units below.
Custom 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ - Full Details here: https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/inventory/truck/gas/2013-chevrolet-silverado-1500-lifted-custom-ltz/GT1366/
2015 Tracer Air ULTRALITE 238 Camper - Full Details here: https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/inventory/all-rv-inventory/2015-prime-time-tracer-air-238-luxury-finish-must-see/SCV4044/
Interested in a different Truck? Maybe a different Camper? Give us a call for more details! Save BIG & Get this COMBO DEAL with $2,000.00 off of individually retail priced units with dealer arranged Financing!!! Total savings of $4,000.00!!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
