2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Power Options Power Steering Convenience Spare tire lock

Additional Features 4-wheel drive

Single two-sided key

Side guard door beams

Base decor

Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Door handles, black

(6) uplevel performance speakers

6' 6" pickup box

Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad

Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows

Grille, black surround

Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp

Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite

Mirrors, OSRV mirror LH/RH, manual folding, black

Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system

Console, overhead, deluxe

Defogger, windshield and side window

Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic

Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function

Floor covering, vinyl

Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror

Brakes, front disc and rear drum

Transfer case, floor-mounted shifter

Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats

Brakes, antilock, 4 wheel ABS

Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers

Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners

ENGINE, 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC)

Climate control, single zone, manual

Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel

Cup holders, front row, centre console and doors, rear seat

Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tire pressure monitoring system *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*

Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit instrument panel switches

Lights, indicator, at a tap three flash to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change

Mirror, inside rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim

Power outlets, 12V outlets to power accessories

Seats, rear folding seat, stadium style

Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock

Engine, 4.8L SFI flex fuel V8 (Vortec) *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*

Generator, 145 amp

GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)

Pick up box, two tier loading

Antenna, radio mast

Air bags, driver and right front passenger, dual stage -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system

Air bags, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor

Air bags, side-impact, seat-mounted, driver and right front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection

Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing

Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist

Bumpers, front, black, includes black end caps

Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'Chevrolet' emblem at centre of grille

Audio system controls , steering wheel mounted

Windows, rear, fixed side

Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio (w/LC9 Engine REQ: K5L HD Enhanced Cooling Pkg)

Chassis equipment, solid smooth ride -inc: rear twin-tube shock absorbers

Wheel trim, 432 mm (17") base painted steel, includes painted centre caps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.