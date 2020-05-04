Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,688KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4989342
  • Stock #: 1948
  • VIN: 1GCRKPEA6DZ377820
Exterior Colour
Red
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder

IN STOCK!
McWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Power Options
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Spare tire lock
Additional Features
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Single two-sided key
  • Side guard door beams
  • Base decor
  • Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Door handles, black
  • (6) uplevel performance speakers
  • 6' 6" pickup box
  • Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
  • Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
  • Grille, black surround
  • Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
  • Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
  • Mirrors, OSRV mirror LH/RH, manual folding, black
  • Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system
  • Console, overhead, deluxe
  • Defogger, windshield and side window
  • Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic
  • Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function
  • Floor covering, vinyl
  • Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror
  • Brakes, front disc and rear drum
  • Transfer case, floor-mounted shifter
  • Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
  • Brakes, antilock, 4 wheel ABS
  • Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
  • Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
  • ENGINE, 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC)
  • Climate control, single zone, manual
  • Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
  • Cup holders, front row, centre console and doors, rear seat
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tire pressure monitoring system *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
  • Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit instrument panel switches
  • Lights, indicator, at a tap three flash to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change
  • Mirror, inside rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim
  • Power outlets, 12V outlets to power accessories
  • Seats, rear folding seat, stadium style
  • Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Engine, 4.8L SFI flex fuel V8 (Vortec) *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
  • Generator, 145 amp
  • GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)
  • Pick up box, two tier loading
  • Antenna, radio mast
  • Air bags, driver and right front passenger, dual stage -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
  • Air bags, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
  • Air bags, side-impact, seat-mounted, driver and right front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
  • Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
  • Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist
  • Bumpers, front, black, includes black end caps
  • Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'Chevrolet' emblem at centre of grille
  • Audio system controls , steering wheel mounted
  • Windows, rear, fixed side
  • Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio (w/LC9 Engine REQ: K5L HD Enhanced Cooling Pkg)
  • Chassis equipment, solid smooth ride -inc: rear twin-tube shock absorbers
  • Wheel trim, 432 mm (17") base painted steel, includes painted centre caps

