2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- Power Options
- Convenience
- Additional Features
- 4-wheel drive
- Single two-sided key
- Side guard door beams
- Base decor
- Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Door handles, black
- (6) uplevel performance speakers
- 6' 6" pickup box
- Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
- Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
- Grille, black surround
- Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
- Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
- Mirrors, OSRV mirror LH/RH, manual folding, black
- Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system
- Console, overhead, deluxe
- Defogger, windshield and side window
- Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic
- Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function
- Floor covering, vinyl
- Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror
- Brakes, front disc and rear drum
- Transfer case, floor-mounted shifter
- Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
- Brakes, antilock, 4 wheel ABS
- Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
- Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
- ENGINE, 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC)
- Climate control, single zone, manual
- Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
- Cup holders, front row, centre console and doors, rear seat
- Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tire pressure monitoring system *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
- Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit instrument panel switches
- Lights, indicator, at a tap three flash to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change
- Mirror, inside rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim
- Power outlets, 12V outlets to power accessories
- Seats, rear folding seat, stadium style
- Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
- Engine, 4.8L SFI flex fuel V8 (Vortec) *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
- Generator, 145 amp
- GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)
- Pick up box, two tier loading
- Antenna, radio mast
- Air bags, driver and right front passenger, dual stage -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
- Air bags, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
- Air bags, side-impact, seat-mounted, driver and right front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
- Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
- Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist
- Bumpers, front, black, includes black end caps
- Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'Chevrolet' emblem at centre of grille
- Audio system controls , steering wheel mounted
- Windows, rear, fixed side
- Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio (w/LC9 Engine REQ: K5L HD Enhanced Cooling Pkg)
- Chassis equipment, solid smooth ride -inc: rear twin-tube shock absorbers
- Wheel trim, 432 mm (17") base painted steel, includes painted centre caps
