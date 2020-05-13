Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 4.8L V8 & New Goodyear Duratrac Tires!

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 4.8L V8 & New Goodyear Duratrac Tires!

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  • 142,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5023005
  • Stock #: 10111.0
  • VIN: 1GCRKREA5DZ222624
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Super Clean! 4.8L V8 Rural trade!! 4x4 Local Manitoba Truck with no major accident claims. Lots of Service History! Very Well cared for. 4x4 LS EXT. Cab! Fully Loaded with all the options you need and want!, Great set of conveniences, AC Tilt Cruise, Power windows and locks, Trailer Hitch, , 17wheels with with Newer tires. Safetied, serviced and ready for its new owner... A Carproof Vehicle history report comes with all of our vehicles. Come down and take this great truck for a test drive. With this mileage and condition it is Very fairly priced at $15,950.00 plus taxes, no extra hidden fees! $15,950 includes a 3 month powertrain warranty. Additional warranty available at a very reasonable price.

Interested? Were here to serve you. Call us at 204 488-3793, email, or see more of our dealerships browse our website. We're located at 1461 Waverly street R3T 0P7 on the West side of Waverley just south of Mcgillivray Boulevard between Clarence and Chevrier , Just look for our red white and Blue flags and you have found south Winnipeg's friendliest used car dealer. For your protection a variety of Lubrico warranties are available.
Come check out other great cars and trucks at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA
Financing options are available for most models regardless of credit history.Apply for financing on our secure credit application WWW.WESTSIDEAPPLY.COM

Check out our Instagram @westsidesale

Call (204) 488-3793 or TEXT (204)514-1461
DP#9491
Check us out on instagram @westsidesale or like us on facebook @westsideonwaverley

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

