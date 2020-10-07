Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

209,000 KM

Details Description

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

  1. 6025554
  2. 6025554
  3. 6025554
  4. 6025554
  5. 6025554
  6. 6025554
  7. 6025554
  8. 6025554
  9. 6025554
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6025554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Viewing by appointment only please. 2013 Chevrolet Silverado LT 2500 Ext Cab 4x4 with 8 ft box 11,000 gvw 6.0 V8 6 spd auto transmission air tit cruise pl pw pm back up camera, new 18 in tires , boxliner and running boards. Would make a great plow truck. 209,000 km We offer Bank financing and leasing $19900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak point hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca Dp0789

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

2014 RAM 2500
 192,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Tundra
 223,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 2500
 260,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-1135

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory