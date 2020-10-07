2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

+ taxes & licensing
Viewing by appointment only please. 2013 Chevrolet Silverado LT 2500 Ext Cab 4x4 with 8 ft box 11,000 gvw 6.0 V8 6 spd auto transmission air tit cruise pl pw pm back up camera, new 18 in tires , boxliner and running boards. Would make a great plow truck. 209,000 km We offer Bank financing and leasing $19900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak point hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca Dp0789
