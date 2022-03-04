Menu
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

110,419 KM

Details Description Features

$10,991

+ tax & licensing
Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

LT HB **New Arrival**

Location

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

110,419KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8505722
  Stock #: U2373A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U2373A
  • Mileage 110,419 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 1.8L 4 CYL MFI DOHC (STD)
PEACE OF MIND PKG -inc: driver/front passenger knee airbags rear side-impact seat-mounted airbags tire pressure monitoring system
Requires Subscription

