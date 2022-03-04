2013 Chevrolet Sonic

$10,991 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 4 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # U2373A

Mileage 110,419 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection ENGINE 1.8L 4 CYL MFI DOHC (STD) PEACE OF MIND PKG -inc: driver/front passenger knee airbags rear side-impact seat-mounted airbags tire pressure monitoring system Requires Subscription

