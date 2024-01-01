Menu
Look at this 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LS **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Traverse comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DIRECT INJECTION (DI) -inc: variable valve timing (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, front and rear, intermittent wipers with washers, Wheels, 17 x 7.5 steel, USB port (for iPod/MP3), Traction control, Tires, P245/70R17 all season, blackwall, Tire pressure monitor *Does not apply to spare tire*, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension system, 4 wheel independent, and Sunshades, driver and front passenger, illuminated covered mirrors.

2013 Chevrolet Traverse

194,000 KM

2013 Chevrolet Traverse

LS **New Arrival**

11978175

2013 Chevrolet Traverse

LS **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
194,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNKVFKD2DJ210555

  • Exterior Colour WhiteWhite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 683
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Look at this 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LS **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Traverse comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DIRECT INJECTION (DI) -inc: variable valve timing (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, front and rear, intermittent wipers with washers, Wheels, 17" x 7.5" steel, USB port (for iPod/MP3), Traction control, Tires, P245/70R17 all season, blackwall, Tire pressure monitor *Does not apply to spare tire*, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension system, 4 wheel independent, and Sunshades, driver and front passenger, illuminated covered mirrors.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DIRECT INJECTION (DI) -inc: variable valve timing (STD)
Requires Subscription

2013 Chevrolet Traverse