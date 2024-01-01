$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Traverse
LS **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WhiteWhite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # 683
- Mileage 194,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LS **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Traverse comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DIRECT INJECTION (DI) -inc: variable valve timing (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, front and rear, intermittent wipers with washers, Wheels, 17" x 7.5" steel, USB port (for iPod/MP3), Traction control, Tires, P245/70R17 all season, blackwall, Tire pressure monitor *Does not apply to spare tire*, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension system, 4 wheel independent, and Sunshades, driver and front passenger, illuminated covered mirrors. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
204-772-2411