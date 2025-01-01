2013 Chrysler 200

Menu
<p><em><strong><u>Dealer# 4660</u></strong></em></p><p><strong>Fresh Safety</strong></p><p><strong>In Excellent Condition.</strong></p><p><strong>The vehicle currently has Michelin Tubeless </strong><em><strong>Winter Tires.</strong></em></p><p><em style=--tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><em>Come down to our dealership  The Car Guy Inc at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!</em></em></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-outline-level: 3;><strong><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Welcome to The Car Guy Inc. – Your Smooth Car Shopping Experience!</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>At <strong>The Car Guy Inc.</strong> (Dealer #4660), we’re dedicated to making your car-buying journey exciting and stress-free! Our knowledgeable sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Why Choose Us?</span></strong></p><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list .5in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>In-House Financing:</span></strong></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><ul type=circle><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-list: l0 level2 lfo1; tab-stops: list 1.0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>No Job? No Credit? No Problem!</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Our in-house financing makes it easier than ever to get behind the wheel. We don’t conduct credit checks or require a job - just provide <strong>2 pieces of ID</strong> and a down payment. We’ll finance the rest with an open loan option. Simple as that!</span></li></ul></ul></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>          Open Loans:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Finance today and pay off tomorrow with <strong>no penalties and no extra fees!</strong></span></p><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list .5in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Third-Party Financing:</span></strong></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><ul type=circle><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-list: l0 level2 lfo1; tab-stops: list 1.0in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Looking for a zero down payment? If you have a job and decent credit, we’ve got the perfect option for you! Our lenders will hustle to get you approved with the best interest rates around. </span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 18.4px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>(Open loan option available!</span></li></ul></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list .5in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Warranties Available:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Choose from in-house or third-party warranties ranging from <strong>6 to 24 months</strong> for added peace of mind.</span></li></ul></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Connect With Us!</span></strong></p><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Phone: (204) 255-1297 | Toll Free: 1-866-439-2295 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932</span></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca</span></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecarguyinc</span></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecarguyinc_winnipeg/</span></li></ul></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Hours:</span></strong></p><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo3; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Mon-Fri: 10 AM - 6 PM</span></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo3; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Sat: 10 AM - 5 PM</span></li></ul></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Join the excitement of finding your new car at The Car Guy Inc. today! Let us take the stress out of financing and help you hit the road in style.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><em><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please verify any information with us directly.</span></em></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2013 Chrysler 200

174,300 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

12120582

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCBAB3DN668212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DN668212
  • Mileage 174,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

