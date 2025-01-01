$10,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Chrysler 200
4dr Sdn LX
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DN668212
- Mileage 174,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
Fresh Safety
In Excellent Condition.
The vehicle currently has Michelin Tubeless Winter Tires.
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
Welcome to The Car Guy Inc. – Your Smooth Car Shopping Experience!
At The Car Guy Inc. (Dealer #4660), we’re dedicated to making your car-buying journey exciting and stress-free! Our knowledgeable sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.
Why Choose Us?
- In-House Financing:
- No Job? No Credit? No Problem! Our in-house financing makes it easier than ever to get behind the wheel. We don’t conduct credit checks or require a job - just provide 2 pieces of ID and a down payment. We’ll finance the rest with an open loan option. Simple as that!
Open Loans: Finance today and pay off tomorrow with no penalties and no extra fees!
- Third-Party Financing:
- Looking for a zero down payment? If you have a job and decent credit, we’ve got the perfect option for you! Our lenders will hustle to get you approved with the best interest rates around. (Open loan option available!
- Warranties Available: Choose from in-house or third-party warranties ranging from 6 to 24 months for added peace of mind.
Connect With Us!
- Phone: (204) 255-1297 | Toll Free: 1-866-439-2295 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932
- Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecarguyinc
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecarguyinc_winnipeg/
Hours:
- Mon-Fri: 10 AM - 6 PM
- Sat: 10 AM - 5 PM
Join the excitement of finding your new car at The Car Guy Inc. today! Let us take the stress out of financing and help you hit the road in style.
Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please verify any information with us directly.
