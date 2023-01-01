Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chrysler 300

130,746 KM

Details Description Features

$15,604

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,604

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler 300

2013 Chrysler 300

Touring Leather | Low Millage | Touch Screen

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler 300

Touring Leather | Low Millage | Touch Screen

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 10516206
  2. 10516206
Contact Seller
Sale

$15,604

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
130,746KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10516206
  • Stock #: F58KNC
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG7DH577345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
160-amp alternator
2.65 Axle Ratio
730-amp maintenance-free battery
Dual exhaust tips
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
200mm rear axle ring gear
Comfort tuned independent 4-wheel suspension
Electro-hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering

Interior

Compass
Cargo Net
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Glove Box Lamp
Remote Fuel Door Release
Front/rear floor mats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Trunk lamp
Pwr accessory delay
analog clock
60/40 split-folding rear seat
active head restraints
Full floor carpeting
Pwr trunklid release
Illuminated Front Cupholders
Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo compartment dress-up
Pwr windows w/front one-touch up/down feature
Full-length centre floor console
260 KPH speedometer
Dual zone automatic air conditioning
12V pwr outlet in floor console
Pwr 8-way driver seat
Rear reading/courtesy lamps
Humidity Sensor
Customer defined display monitor
Front reading/map lights
Illuminated rear assist handles

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front advanced multi-stage airbags
Hill start assist
Inside emergency trunk lid release
Rear door child protection locks
Front/rear supplemental side curtain airbags
Rain brake support
Ready alert braking
Front seat supplemental side airbags

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Front license plate bracket
Chrome headlamp bezels
Lower bodyside cladding
Daylight opening mouldings
Front & rear solar control glass
Bi-function halogen projector headlamps
Auto headlamps
Acoustic windshield
Acoustic front door glass
Liquid chrome grille w/bright surround
Pwr heated fold-away body-colour exterior mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rear window integrated antenna
8.4" touch screen display
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (1) year service subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 158,795 KM
$29,662 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 Lari...
 109,039 KM
$37,592 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Tit...
 46,094 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory