2013 Chrysler 300
Touring Leather | Low Millage | Touch Screen
130,746KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10516206
- Stock #: F58KNC
- VIN: 2C3CCAAG7DH577345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 130,746 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
160-amp alternator
2.65 Axle Ratio
730-amp maintenance-free battery
Dual exhaust tips
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
200mm rear axle ring gear
Comfort tuned independent 4-wheel suspension
Electro-hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering
Interior
Compass
Cargo Net
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Glove Box Lamp
Remote Fuel Door Release
Front/rear floor mats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Trunk lamp
Pwr accessory delay
analog clock
60/40 split-folding rear seat
active head restraints
Full floor carpeting
Pwr trunklid release
Illuminated Front Cupholders
Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo compartment dress-up
Pwr windows w/front one-touch up/down feature
Full-length centre floor console
260 KPH speedometer
Dual zone automatic air conditioning
12V pwr outlet in floor console
Pwr 8-way driver seat
Rear reading/courtesy lamps
Humidity Sensor
Customer defined display monitor
Front reading/map lights
Illuminated rear assist handles
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front advanced multi-stage airbags
Hill start assist
Inside emergency trunk lid release
Rear door child protection locks
Front/rear supplemental side curtain airbags
Rain brake support
Ready alert braking
Front seat supplemental side airbags
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Front license plate bracket
Chrome headlamp bezels
Lower bodyside cladding
Daylight opening mouldings
Front & rear solar control glass
Bi-function halogen projector headlamps
Auto headlamps
Acoustic windshield
Acoustic front door glass
Liquid chrome grille w/bright surround
Pwr heated fold-away body-colour exterior mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rear window integrated antenna
8.4" touch screen display
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (1) year service subscription
