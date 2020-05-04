Menu
2013 Chrysler 300

300C

2013 Chrysler 300

300C

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4959642
  • Stock #: 204301
  • VIN: 2C3CCAET1DH718336
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Large Cars, 4dr Sdn 300C RWD, 5-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Exterior
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD WHEELS (STD)
  • P225/60R18 TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)
  • 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE
  • Requires Subscription
  • 29T 300C CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 hemi engine 5-speed auto trans
  • BLACK LEATHER PERFORATED INSERT BUCKET SEATS

