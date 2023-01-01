$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
- Listing ID: 10514217
- Stock #: U2538B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 122,019 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2013 Chrysler Town & Country Touring **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/220 engine will keep you going. This Chrysler Town & Country features the following options: UCONNECT 430N inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/DVD player, audio jack input, 28GB hard drive, 6.5" touch screen, Garmin navigation, TRUE BLUE PEARL, PWR SUNROOF -inc: front mini overhead console, dual rear overhead mini consoles, P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD), ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #5 -inc: 2nd row overhead 9" VGA video screen, 3rd row overhead 9" VGA video screen, high definition multimedia interface, single disc CD/DVD/Blu-ray player, UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth, Bluetooth streaming audio, video remote control, wireless headphones, remote USB port, USB charging ports, auto dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: heated front seats, heated steering wheel, auto dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, UConnect voice command, Bluetooth streaming audio, remote USB port, BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, BLACK SEATS, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick (STD), and 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
