2013 Chrysler Town & Country

122,019 KM

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring **New Arrival**

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,019KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10514217
  • Stock #: U2538B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 122,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2013 Chrysler Town & Country Touring **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/220 engine will keep you going. This Chrysler Town & Country features the following options: UCONNECT 430N inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/DVD player, audio jack input, 28GB hard drive, 6.5" touch screen, Garmin navigation, TRUE BLUE PEARL, PWR SUNROOF -inc: front mini overhead console, dual rear overhead mini consoles, P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD), ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #5 -inc: 2nd row overhead 9" VGA video screen, 3rd row overhead 9" VGA video screen, high definition multimedia interface, single disc CD/DVD/Blu-ray player, UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth, Bluetooth streaming audio, video remote control, wireless headphones, remote USB port, USB charging ports, auto dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: heated front seats, heated steering wheel, auto dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, UConnect voice command, Bluetooth streaming audio, remote USB port, BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, BLACK SEATS, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick (STD), and 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
2ND ROW STOW N' GO BUCKET SEATS (STD)
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick (STD)
True Blue Pearl
BLACK SEATS
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM
P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)
29K TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
UCONNECT 430N inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/DVD player audio jack input 28GB hard drive 6.5" touch screen Garmin navigation
PWR SUNROOF -inc: front mini overhead console dual rear overhead mini consoles
Requires Subscription
ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #5 -inc: 2nd row overhead 9" VGA video screen 3rd row overhead 9" VGA video screen high definition multimedia interface single disc CD/DVD/Blu-ray player UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth Bluetooth streaming audio video remo...
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: heated front seats heated steering wheel auto dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect voice command Bluetooth streaming audio remote USB port

