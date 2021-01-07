Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

109,591 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler Town & Country

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,591KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6498000
  • Stock #: 2400
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG6DR704584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,591 KM

Vehicle Description

+NAVIGATION!
MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome.

You can FIND US at 155 Mcphillips St, winnipeg, MB / You can CALL US
@204-560-1234 sales- Ty @204-560-1231/ Sales@204-560-1232
cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Fog Lamps
Dual note horn
Rear child safety door locks
Front seat side air bags
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
Heavy Duty Engine Cooling
Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
(6) SPEAKERS
Fixed long mast antenna
Universal Garage Door Opener
Easy Clean Floor Mats
Rear Overhead Console
analog clock
Rear window wiper w/washer
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Automatic Quad halogen headlamps -inc: time off delay
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Pwr Liftgate
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear Window Defroster
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Body-colour door handles
Bright grille
Body-colour fascias
Tire carrier winch
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Air filtration
Left rear quarter trim storage bin
Overhead console w/bins
SPEED CONTROL
Tip Start
Interior Observation Mirror
Sunscreen Glass
160 Amp Alternator
Heavy Duty Radiator
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Door courtesy lamps
Interior Assist Handles
Dual Glove Boxes
active head restraints
Full floor carpeting
Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Cupholders w/Overhead Illumination
Illuminated Front Door Storage
Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
Driver & front passenger advanced multistage air bags
Vehicle info centre
All row side curtain air bags
Body-colour sill applique
Bright belt moulding
Bright body-side moulding
Child seat anchor system (LATCH ready)
Front illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Chrome Interior Accents
Liftgate flood light
Low washer fluid warning lamp
Rear swiveling reading/courtesy light
Sliding door alert
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
Black side roof rails -inc: integrated crossbars
Body-colour fold-away heated pwr mirrors
Driver inflatable knee-bolster air bag
Leather wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: mounted audio controls
4-wheel anti-lock HD brakes
Super console
3.6L VVT V6 engine
730 amp maintenance-free battery
Touring suspension -inc: trailer sway dampining
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: (1) year subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2011 Mercedes-Benz M...
 168,526 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Cadillac SRX Le...
 127,049 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 BMW X5 35i
 122,407 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory