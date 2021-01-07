2013 Chrysler Town & Country

Vehicle Features

Safety 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Fog Lamps Dual note horn Rear child safety door locks Front seat side air bags Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Oil Cooler Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Fixed long mast antenna Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener Easy Clean Floor Mats Rear Overhead Console analog clock Rear window wiper w/washer Instrument cluster w/tachometer Automatic Quad halogen headlamps -inc: time off delay Power Options PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Pwr Liftgate Pwr rack & pinion steering Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Body-colour door handles Bright grille Body-colour fascias Exterior Tire carrier winch Seating Rear seatback grocery bag hooks Comfort Air filtration Left rear quarter trim storage bin Overhead console w/bins

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Tip Start Interior Observation Mirror Sunscreen Glass 160 Amp Alternator Heavy Duty Radiator ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Door courtesy lamps Interior Assist Handles Dual Glove Boxes active head restraints Full floor carpeting Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light Lower instrument panel cubby bin Cupholders w/Overhead Illumination Illuminated Front Door Storage Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting Driver & front passenger advanced multistage air bags Vehicle info centre All row side curtain air bags Body-colour sill applique Bright belt moulding Bright body-side moulding Child seat anchor system (LATCH ready) Front illuminated visor vanity mirrors Chrome Interior Accents Liftgate flood light Low washer fluid warning lamp Rear swiveling reading/courtesy light Sliding door alert 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels Black side roof rails -inc: integrated crossbars Body-colour fold-away heated pwr mirrors Driver inflatable knee-bolster air bag Leather wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: mounted audio controls 4-wheel anti-lock HD brakes Super console 3.6L VVT V6 engine 730 amp maintenance-free battery Touring suspension -inc: trailer sway dampining SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: (1) year subscription

