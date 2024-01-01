$9,950+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Avenger
SXT
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pewter
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10990.0
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT, available now at Westside Sales. This Pewter beauty boasts a spacious interior with Charcoal cloth seats, making it perfect for both commuting and family adventures. With its 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, the Avenger delivers a smooth and efficient ride. It also comes equipped with a sunroof, allowing you to soak up the sun on those bright days.
This well-maintained Avenger has clocked in just over 158,000 km and is loaded with features that enhance comfort and convenience. You'll enjoy the benefits of heated seats on chilly mornings, cruise control for long highway drives, and the added peace of mind of a security system. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. This Dodge Avenger SXT is ready to hit the road with you!
Here are five of the features that make this 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT shine:
- Sunroof: Enjoy open-air cruising with the push of a button.
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy and warm even on the coldest days.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free with this modern feature.
- Power Seats: Find the perfect driving position with ease.
- Security System: Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.
Reasonably Priced at $9,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
204-488-3793