Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT, available now at Westside Sales. This Pewter beauty boasts a spacious interior with Charcoal cloth seats, making it perfect for both commuting and family adventures. With its 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, the Avenger delivers a smooth and efficient ride. It also comes equipped with a sunroof, allowing you to soak up the sun on those bright days.</p><p>This well-maintained Avenger has clocked in just over 158,000 km and is loaded with features that enhance comfort and convenience. Youll enjoy the benefits of heated seats on chilly mornings, cruise control for long highway drives, and the added peace of mind of a security system. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. This Dodge Avenger SXT is ready to hit the road with you!</p><p><strong>Here are five of the features that make this 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT shine:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy open-air cruising with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and warm even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected and hands-free with this modern feature.</li><li><strong>Power Seats:</strong> Find the perfect driving position with ease.</li><li><strong>Security System:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.</li></ol><p><!-- [if gte mso 9]><xml><br /><br /> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings><br /><br /> <o:AllowPNG/><br /><br /> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings><br /><br /> </xml><![endif]--><!-- [if gte mso 9]><xml><br /><br /> <w:WordDocument><br /><br /> <w:View>Normal</w:View><br /><br /> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom><br /><br /> <w:TrackMoves/><br /><br /> <w:TrackFormatting/><br /><br /> <w:PunctuationKerning/><br /><br /> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/><br /><br /> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid><br /><br /> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent><br /><br /> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText><br /><br /> <w:DoNotPromoteQF/><br /><br /> <w:LidThemeOther>EN-US</w:LidThemeOther><br /><br /> <w:LidThemeAsian>X-NONE</w:LidThemeAsian><br /><br /> <w:LidThemeComplexScript>X-NONE</w:LidThemeComplexScript><br /><br /> <w:Compatibility><br /><br /> <w:BreakWrappedTables/><br /><br /> <w:SnapToGridInCell/><br /><br /> <w:WrapTextWithPunct/><br /><br /> <w:UseAsianBreakRules/><br /><br /> <w:DontGrowAutofit/><br /><br /> <w:SplitPgBreakAndParaMark/><br /><br /> <w:EnableOpenTypeKerning/><br /><br /> <w:DontFlipMirrorIndents/><br /><br /> <w:OverrideTableStyleHps/><br /><br /> </w:Compatibility><br /><br /> <m:mathPr><br /><br /> <m:mathFont m:val=Cambria Math/><br /><br /> <m:brkBin m:val=before/><br /><br /> <m:brkBinSub m:val=--/><br /><br /> <m:smallFrac m:val=off/><br /><br /> <m:dispDef/><br /><br /> <m:lMargin m:val=0/><br /><br /> <m:rMargin m:val=0/><br /><br /> <m:defJc m:val=centerGroup/><br /><br /> <m:wrapIndent m:val=1440/><br /><br /> <m:intLim m:val=subSup/><br /><br /> <m:naryLim m:val=undOvr/><br /><br /> </m:mathPr></w:WordDocument><br /><br /> </xml><![endif]--><!-- [if gte mso 9]><xml><br /><br /> <w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=false DefUnhideWhenUsed=false<br /><br /> DefSemiHidden=false DefQFormat=false DefPriority=99<br /><br /> LatentStyleCount=376><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=0 QFormat=true Name=Normal/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 QFormat=true Name=heading 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 7/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 8/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 9/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 7/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 8/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 9/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 7/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 8/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 9/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Normal Indent/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=footnote text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=annotation text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=header/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=footer/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index heading/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=35 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=caption/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=table of figures/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=envelope address/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=envelope return/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=footnote reference/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=annotation reference/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=line number/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=page number/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=endnote reference/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=endnote text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=table of authorities/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=macro/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=toa heading/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Bullet/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Number/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Bullet 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Bullet 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Bullet 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Bullet 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Number 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Number 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Number 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Number 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=10 QFormat=true Name=Title/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Closing/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Signature/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=1 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Default Paragraph Font/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text Indent/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Continue/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Continue 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Continue 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Continue 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Continue 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Message Header/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=11 QFormat=true Name=Subtitle/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Salutation/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Date/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text First Indent/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text First Indent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Note Heading/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text Indent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text Indent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Block Text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Hyperlink/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=FollowedHyperlink/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=22 QFormat=true Name=Strong/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=20 QFormat=true Name=Emphasis/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Document Map/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Plain Text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=E-mail Signature/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Top of Form/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Bottom of Form/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Normal (Web)/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Acronym/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Address/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Cite/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Code/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Definition/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Keyboard/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Preformatted/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Sample/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Typewriter/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Variable/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Normal Table/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=annotation subject/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=No List/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Outline List 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Outline List 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Outline List 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Simple 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Simple 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Simple 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Classic 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Classic 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Classic 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Classic 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Colorful 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Colorful 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Colorful 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Columns 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Columns 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Columns 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Columns 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Columns 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 7/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 8/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 7/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 8/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table 3D effects 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table 3D effects 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table 3D effects 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Contemporary/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Elegant/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Professional/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Subtle 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Subtle 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Web 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Web 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Web 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Balloon Text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 Name=Table Grid/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Theme/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true Name=Placeholder Text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=1 QFormat=true Name=No Spacing/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true Name=Revision/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=34 QFormat=true<br /><br /> Name=List Paragraph/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=29 QFormat=true Name=Quote/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=30 QFormat=true<br /><br /> Name=Intense Quote/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=19 QFormat=true<br /><br /> Name=Subtle Emphasis/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=21 QFormat=true<br /><br /> Name=Intense Emphasis/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=31 QFormat=true<br /><br /> Name=Subtle Reference/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=32 QFormat=true<br /><br /> Name=Intense Reference/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=33 QFormat=true Name=Book Title/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=37 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Bibliography/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=TOC Heading/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=41 Name=Plain Table 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=42 Name=Plain Table 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=43 Name=Plain Table 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=44 Name=Plain Table 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=45 Name=Plain Table 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=40 Name=Grid Table Light/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=Grid Table 1 Light/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=List Table 1 Light/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=List Table 6 Colorful/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=List Table 7 Colorful/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Mention/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Smart Hyperlink/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Hashtag/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Unresolved Mention/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Smart Link/><br /><br /> </w:LatentStyles><br /><br /> </xml><![endif]--><!-- [if gte mso 10]><br /><br /> <style><br /><br /> /* Style Definitions */<br /><br /> table.MsoNormalTable<br /><br /> {mso-style-name:Table Normal;<br /><br /> mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;<br /><br /> mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;<br /><br /> mso-style-noshow:yes;<br /><br /> mso-style-priority:99;<br /><br /> mso-style-parent:;<br /><br /> mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt;<br /><br /> mso-para-margin-top:0in;<br /><br /> mso-para-margin-right:0in;<br /><br /> mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt;<br /><br /> mso-para-margin-left:0in;<br /><br /> line-height:107%;<br /><br /> mso-pagination:widow-orphan;<br /><br /> font-size:11.0pt;<br /><br /> font-family:Calibri,sans-serif;<br /><br /> mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri;<br /><br /> mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin;<br /><br /> mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri;<br /><br /> mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;<br /><br /> mso-bidi-font-family:Times New Roman;<br /><br /> mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;<br /><br /> mso-font-kerning:1.0pt;<br /><br /> mso-ligatures:standardcontextual;}<br /><br /> </style><br /><br /> <![endif]--></p><p>Reasonably Priced at $9,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>    </span>See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>DP#9491</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2013 Dodge Avenger

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
11952573

2013 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1732395022
  2. 1732395016
  3. 1732395021
  4. 1732395022
  5. 1732395018
  6. 1732395017
  7. 1732395021
  8. 1732395020
  9. 1732395021
  10. 1732395021
  11. 1732395018
  12. 1732395020
  13. 1732395020
  14. 1732395022
  15. 1732395011
  16. 1732395014
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CDZCB2DN674957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10990.0
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT, available now at Westside Sales. This Pewter beauty boasts a spacious interior with Charcoal cloth seats, making it perfect for both commuting and family adventures. With its 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, the Avenger delivers a smooth and efficient ride. It also comes equipped with a sunroof, allowing you to soak up the sun on those bright days.

This well-maintained Avenger has clocked in just over 158,000 km and is loaded with features that enhance comfort and convenience. You'll enjoy the benefits of heated seats on chilly mornings, cruise control for long highway drives, and the added peace of mind of a security system. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. This Dodge Avenger SXT is ready to hit the road with you!

Here are five of the features that make this 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT shine:

  1. Sunroof: Enjoy open-air cruising with the push of a button.
  2. Heated Seats: Stay cozy and warm even on the coldest days.
  3. Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free with this modern feature.
  4. Power Seats: Find the perfect driving position with ease.
  5. Security System: Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.

Reasonably Priced at $9,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford Escape SEL 131,000 KM $13,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Aveo LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Chevrolet Aveo LT 114,000 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Toyota Camry LE 194,000 KM $11,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Avenger