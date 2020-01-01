Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

  1. 4433085
  2. 4433085
  3. 4433085
  4. 4433085
  5. 4433085
  6. 4433085
  7. 4433085
  8. 4433085
  9. 4433085
  10. 4433085
  11. 4433085
  12. 4433085
  13. 4433085
  14. 4433085
  15. 4433085
  16. 4433085
  17. 4433085
  18. 4433085
  19. 4433085
  20. 4433085
  21. 4433085
  22. 4433085
  23. 4433085
  24. 4433085
  25. 4433085
  26. 4433085
Contact Seller

$9,491

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,314KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4433085
  • Stock #: P8986
  • VIN: 1C3CDZCB4DN510660
Exterior Colour
Billet Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 24U SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed auto trans, 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD), 18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk mat, Trunk lid spoiler, Trunk lamp. This Dodge Avenger has a strong Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Avenger SXT *Traveler mini trip computer, Traction control, Touring Suspension, Tire pressure monitoring display, Tinted glass windows, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Temp & compass gauge, Tachometer, Supplemental front seat side airbags, Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags, Steering wheel audio controls, Speed control, SIRIUSXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year pre-paid service, Silver instrument panel bezel, Sentry key theft deterrent system, Security alarm, Removable short mast antenna, Rear window defroster, Rear seat armrest, Rear passenger assist handles.*Critics Agree*IIHS Top Safety Pick, Ward's 10 Best Engines.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you want a car whose looks portray swagger but you can't pony up to a Dodge Charger, the 2013 Dodge Avenger just might be your style.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to claim your Dodge Avenger!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
  • 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
  • Billet Metallic
  • BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
  • 24U SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine 4-speed auto trans
  • 18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2017 RAM 1500 Longhorn
 96,607 KM
$36,799 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 42,328 KM
$21,991 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Durango GT
 43,896 KM
$37,991 + tax & lic
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Send A Message