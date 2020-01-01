1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 24U SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed auto trans, 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD), 18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk mat, Trunk lid spoiler, Trunk lamp. This Dodge Avenger has a strong Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Avenger SXT *Traveler mini trip computer, Traction control, Touring Suspension, Tire pressure monitoring display, Tinted glass windows, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Temp & compass gauge, Tachometer, Supplemental front seat side airbags, Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags, Steering wheel audio controls, Speed control, SIRIUSXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year pre-paid service, Silver instrument panel bezel, Sentry key theft deterrent system, Security alarm, Removable short mast antenna, Rear window defroster, Rear seat armrest, Rear passenger assist handles.*Critics Agree*IIHS Top Safety Pick, Ward's 10 Best Engines.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you want a car whose looks portray swagger but you can't pony up to a Dodge Charger, the 2013 Dodge Avenger just might be your style.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to claim your Dodge Avenger!
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9