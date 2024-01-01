Menu
Dealer #4660

Fresh Safety

Rebuilt

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Dodge Dart 4dr Sdn SXT from The Car Guy Inc. This sleek silver sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and packs a punch with its 1.5L 4-cylinder engine. With its manual transmission, youll feel the power of the road beneath your fingertips. This Dart is ready for adventure and comes loaded with features youll love.

This used Dodge Dart has been well-maintained and comes with a respectable 154,179km on the odometer. Enjoy peace of mind with its reliable safety features, such as anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth, SiriusXM Radio, and a CD player for all your entertainment needs. The Dart also features a comfortable and convenient tilt steering wheel and power accessories like windows, doors, and mirrors. Ready to get behind the wheel? Come visit The Car Guy Inc. today and test drive this stunning 2013 Dodge Dart.

Here are 5 features of this vehicle:

Manual Transmission: Feel the thrill of the road with the responsiveness of a manual transmission.
Bluetooth Connectivity: Stream your music and make calls hands-free with seamless Bluetooth integration.
SiriusXM Radio: Enjoy a wide variety of radio channels and podcasts on the go with a SiriusXM subscription.
Automatic Headlights: Enjoy the convenience of automatic headlights that turn on and off as needed, enhancing your safety.
Power Accessories: Make your life easier with power windows, door locks, and mirrors, adding a touch of luxury to your daily commute.

Welcome to The Car Guy Inc. – Your Smooth Car Shopping Experience!

At The Car Guy Inc. (Dealer #4660), we're dedicated to making your car-buying journey exciting and stress-free! Our knowledgeable sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.

Why Choose Us?

In-House Financing: No Job? No Credit? No Problem! Our in-house financing makes it easier than ever to get behind the wheel. We don't conduct credit checks or require a job - just provide 2 pieces of ID and a down payment. We'll finance the rest with an open loan option. Simple as that!

          Open Loans: Finance today and pay off tomorrow with no penalties and no extra fees!

Third-Party Financing:

Looking for a zero down payment? If you have a job and decent credit, we've got the perfect option for you! Our lenders will hustle to get you approved with the best interest rates around. (Open loan option available!

Warranties Available: Choose from in-house or third-party warranties ranging from 6 to 24 months for added peace of mind.

Connect With Us!

Phone: (204) 255-1297 | Toll Free: 1-866-439-2295 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecarguyinc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecarguyinc_winnipeg/

Hours:

Mon-Fri: 10 AM - 6 PM
Sat: 10 AM - 5 PM

Join the excitement of finding your new car at The Car Guy Inc. today! Let us take the stress out of financing and help you hit the road in style.

Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please verify any information with us directly.

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1C3CDFBH3DD721374

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

