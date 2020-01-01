2013 Dodge Dart

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
+ taxes & licensing
DODGE DART SEDAN SXT AVAILABLE NOW! 2.0, AUTO, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, AC, ABS, ALLOYS, BLACK ON BLACK, SEATS 5, GOOD LOOKING DART! CLEAN TITLE, GOOD HISTORY, CARFAX HISTORY DISCLOSURE, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY!
VALUE PRICED AT $7,991 +TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED
******VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST******
******CALL/TEXT 204-509--0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 10.4, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.39, Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: chrome, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: passenger side, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 4.11, Alternator: 120 amps, Auxiliary oil cooler, Battery rating: 600 CCA, Battery saver, Battery: maintenance-free, Emissions: 50 state, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: body-color, Headlight bezel color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: black, Infotainment: Uconnect, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Emergency interior trunk release, Energy absorbing steering column, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: 3, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 15, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: speed sensitive, Power windows, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
