Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

  1. 4443111
  2. 4443111
  3. 4443111
  4. 4443111
  5. 4443111
  6. 4443111
  7. 4443111
  8. 4443111
Contact Seller

$7,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,260KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4443111
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBA1DD320327
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
DODGE DART SEDAN SXT AVAILABLE NOW! 2.0, AUTO, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, AC, ABS, ALLOYS, BLACK ON BLACK, SEATS 5, GOOD LOOKING DART! CLEAN TITLE, GOOD HISTORY, CARFAX HISTORY DISCLOSURE, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY!



******VALUE PRICED AT $7,991 +TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED*****

******VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST******

******CALL/TEXT 204-509--0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 10.4, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.39, Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: chrome, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: passenger side, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 4.11, Alternator: 120 amps, Auxiliary oil cooler, Battery rating: 600 CCA, Battery saver, Battery: maintenance-free, Emissions: 50 state, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: body-color, Headlight bezel color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: black, Infotainment: Uconnect, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Emergency interior trunk release, Energy absorbing steering column, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: 3, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 15, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: speed sensitive, Power windows, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Convenience
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Battery Saver
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Auxiliary Oil Cooler
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Shift knob trim: alloy
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Knee airbags: dual front
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Hill holder control
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Interior accents: chrome
  • Assist handle: passenger side
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Emissions: 50 state
  • Upholstery: premium cloth
  • Steering wheel trim: urethane
  • Battery rating: 600 CCA
  • Axle ratio: 4.11
  • Alternator: 120 amps
  • Infotainment: Uconnect
  • Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
  • Steering ratio: 15
  • Front wipers: speed sensitive
  • Front brake width: 1.1
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3
  • Grille color: body-color
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rear brake diameter: 10.4
  • Rear brake width: 0.39
  • Front brake diameter: 12.0
  • Headlight bezel color: chrome
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Silverline Motors

2011 Dodge Caliber SXT
 152,374 KM
$5,991 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rio 5-Door LX
 114,669 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA5 SP...
 92,664 KM
$7,991 + tax & lic
Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Send A Message