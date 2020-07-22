Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Dart

140,921 KM

Details Description Features

$8,402

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,402

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Dart

2013 Dodge Dart

RALLYE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Dart

RALLYE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5371871
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5371871
  • Stock #: F38VA4
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBH9DD328365

$8,402

+ taxes & licensing

140,921KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38VA4
  • Mileage 140,921 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 25,850 KM
$27,145 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 89,991 KM
$18,986 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tundra S...
 108,318 KM
$30,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory