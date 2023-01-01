Menu
2013 Dodge Dart

90,731 KM

$13,250

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

Limited

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

90,731KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9642850
  • Stock #: F4TT9Y
  • VIN: 1C3CDFCH3DD204039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Citrus Peel Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 90,731 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!

Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for BIRCHWOOD TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GUARDIAN PROTECTION:
- COSMETIC WHEEL PROTECTION
- PAINTLESS DENT REPAIR
- KEY/REMOTE REPLACEMENT
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Solar control glass
Bright grille
Bright door handles
LED taillamps
CHMSL Lamp
Active grille shutters
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors -inc: supplemental turn signals, courtesy lamps
Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
SECURITY ALARM
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Vehicle Information Centre
Glove Box Lamp
Remote Fuel Door Release
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescoping steering column
outside temp display
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Front seatback pockets
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Trunk lamp
Pwr accessory delay
Grocery bag hooks
Remote trunklid release
Illuminated Front Cupholders
Decklid liner
6-way pwr driver seat
12V aux pwr outlet
Chrome interior door handles
Compass Gauge
Front Seat Active Headrests
Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
6-way manual passenger seat
Floor console w/fore/aft slide armrest
Passenger in-seat cushion storage
Overhead console w/sunglasses holder
(3) rear seat head restraints
12V aux pwr outlet located in instrument panel
Rear seat armrest w/storage & cupholder
Steering-wheel mounted audio controls
Ambient LED interior lighting
Illuminated instrument panel surround
Pwr windows, driver/passenger 1-touch up/down
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Hill start assist
Inside emergency trunk lid release
Electronic roll mitigation
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Dual-note electric horn
Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Battery Run-Down Protection
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
140-amp alternator
Temporary spare tire
Electric pwr steering
Trailer Sway Damping
600-amp maintenance-free battery
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
Underbody Aerodynamic Treatment
(6) SPEAKERS
iPod Control
Removable short-mast antenna
8.4" touch screen display
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Outlet
Mirror integrated turn signals
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

