Looking for a spacious and reliable ride? Check out this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan! With seating for 7, plenty of cargo space, and family-friendly features! Smooth reliable V6 engine. Cruise control, steering wheel controls, CD and AUX stereo, foldable 3rd row seating, all weather tires.

Dont miss out on this fantastic conditon minivan. Low mileage with only 96,000 kilometres on the odometer! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced at only $12,950 plus taxes.  

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.  

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA 

Apply for financing on our website. 

Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale  

 

DP#9491

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

95,829 KM

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
95,829KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1DR530259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11052.0
  • Mileage 95,829 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and reliable ride? Check out this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan! With seating for 7, plenty of cargo space, and family-friendly features! Smooth reliable V6 engine. Cruise control, steering wheel controls, CD and AUX stereo, foldable 3rd row seating, all weather tires.

Don't miss out on this fantastic conditon minivan. Low mileage with only 96,000 kilometres on the odometer! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced at only $12,950 plus taxes.  

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.  

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA 

Apply for financing on our website. 

Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale  

 

DP#9491

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

