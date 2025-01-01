$12,950+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11052.0
- Mileage 95,829 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable ride? Check out this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan! With seating for 7, plenty of cargo space, and family-friendly features! Smooth reliable V6 engine. Cruise control, steering wheel controls, CD and AUX stereo, foldable 3rd row seating, all weather tires.
Don't miss out on this fantastic conditon minivan. Low mileage with only 96,000 kilometres on the odometer! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced at only $12,950 plus taxes.
Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.
All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA
Apply for financing on our website.
Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
Email Westside Sales
Westside Sales
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793