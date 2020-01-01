This Dodge Grand Caravan has a powerful Gas V6 3.6L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: leather-wrapped shift knob & steering wheel, remote USB port, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year subscription, steering wheel audio controls, Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth, Bluetooth streaming audio, STONE WHITE, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription.*These Packages Will Make Your Dodge Grand Caravan SXT the Envy of Onlookers*P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES, BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, BLACK SEATS, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, AUTOSTICK (STD), 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD), 2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD), 16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS W/WHEEL COVERS, Variable-intermittent windshield wiper, Uconnect 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 player, Touring Suspension, Tire pressure monitoring sensor, Tire pressure monitor warning lamp, Tire carrier winch, Tip Start, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If features-per-dollar, power and fuel economy are more important than styling and best-in-class resale value, the 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan makes a very tempting prospect.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Dodge Grand Caravan come see us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9. Just minutes away!