2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 232,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4472442
  • Stock #: N9438A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9DR700089
Exterior Colour
Stone White
Interior Colour
Black/Light Graystone Interior
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

This Dodge Grand Caravan has a powerful Gas V6 3.6L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: leather-wrapped shift knob & steering wheel, remote USB port, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year subscription, steering wheel audio controls, Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth, Bluetooth streaming audio, STONE WHITE, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription.*These Packages Will Make Your Dodge Grand Caravan SXT the Envy of Onlookers*P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES, BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, BLACK SEATS, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, AUTOSTICK (STD), 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD), 2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD), 16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS W/WHEEL COVERS, Variable-intermittent windshield wiper, Uconnect 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 player, Touring Suspension, Tire pressure monitoring sensor, Tire pressure monitor warning lamp, Tire carrier winch, Tip Start, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If features-per-dollar, power and fuel economy are more important than styling and best-in-class resale value, the 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan makes a very tempting prospect.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Dodge Grand Caravan come see us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9. Just minutes away!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • P225/65R16 all-season BSW tires
  • Knee Air Bag
  • 16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/wheel covers
  • 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
  • 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
  • BLACK SEATS
  • STONE WHITE
  • BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • 2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD)
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
  • UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: leather-wrapped shift knob & steering wheel remote USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year subscription steering wheel audio controls Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

