2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

153,000 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  Listing ID: 5389562
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG8DR544661

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sandstone Pearl (Tan)
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior (H7X1)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-441-1000.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted glass windows
TOURING SUSPENSION
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
Rear child safety locks
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Side curtain air bags for all rows
Front supplemental side air bags
Driver knee-bolster air bag
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Black/Bright Grille
Body-colour fascias
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear dome lamp
LH rear quarter storage bin
Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
Front overhead console
Tire carrier winch
Left manual sliding door w/glass
Right manual sliding door w/glass
Accent bodyside mouldings
(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna
Tip Start
Liftgate flood lamp
outside temp display
Black door handles
160-amp alternator
Dual Glove Boxes
HD radiator
Air filter
active head restraints
Belt mouldings
Carpet flooring
Black sill applique
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Observation mirror
Front courtesy/map lamps
Headlamp time-delay off
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD transmission oil cooler
Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
Front passenger assist handles
B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
2nd row overhead assist handles
3.6L VVT V6 engine
P225/65R17 touring BSW tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Famous Motors

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

