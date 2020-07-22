2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Halogen Quad Headlamps Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel Instrument cluster w/tachometer Fold-away pwr heated mirrors Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Oil Cooler Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Rear Window Defroster Tinted glass windows Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL LATCH ready child seat anchor system Dual note electric horn Rear child safety locks Advanced multi-stage front air bags Side curtain air bags for all rows Front supplemental side air bags Driver knee-bolster air bag Seating Manual Adjust Seats Rear seatback grocery bag hooks Trim Black/Bright Grille Body-colour fascias Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Comfort Rear dome lamp LH rear quarter storage bin Dual sunvisors w/mirrors Front overhead console Exterior Tire carrier winch Left manual sliding door w/glass Right manual sliding door w/glass Accent bodyside mouldings Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers Fixed long mast antenna

Additional Features Tip Start Liftgate flood lamp outside temp display Black door handles 160-amp alternator Dual Glove Boxes HD radiator Air filter active head restraints Belt mouldings Carpet flooring Black sill applique Lower instrument panel cubby bin Observation mirror Front courtesy/map lamps Headlamp time-delay off 730-amp maintenance-free battery HD engine cooling HD transmission oil cooler Variable-intermittent windshield wiper Front passenger assist handles B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles 2nd row overhead assist handles 3.6L VVT V6 engine P225/65R17 touring BSW tires

