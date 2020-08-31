Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

77,349 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT No Accidents - Local

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT No Accidents - Local

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

77,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5816007
  Stock #: F3K83A
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG9DR530607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,349 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Redline 2 Coat Pearl SE 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM radio, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Radio: Uconnect 130 CD/MP3, Speed control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Touring Suspension, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Driver knee-bolster air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

