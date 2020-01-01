Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

131,482 KM

$10,795

+ tax & licensing
SXT CLEAN CARFAX | LOW KM

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT CLEAN CARFAX | LOW KM

131,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6259287
  • Stock #: F3PT4F
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2DR634873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,482 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT CLEAN CARFAX | LOW KM 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Cashmere Pearlcoat

2 Row Stow'N Go w/Tailgate Seats, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Driver knee-bolster air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

