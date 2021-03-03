2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Exterior Luggage Rack Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features Wheel Covers P225/65R16 all-season BSW tires Knee Air Bag 16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/wheel covers 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD) 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD) Sandstone Pearl BLACK SEATS BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM 2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD) CLIMATE GROUP -inc: air cond w/3-zone auto temp control rear air cond w/heater 29G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats body-colour bodyside moulding front & rear easy clean floor mats body-colour door handles ...

