Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT remote starter & stow n go

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT remote starter & stow n go

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 7009340
  2. 7009340
  3. 7009340
  4. 7009340
  5. 7009340
  6. 7009340
  7. 7009340
  8. 7009340
  9. 7009340
  10. 7009340
  11. 7009340
  12. 7009340
  13. 7009340
  14. 7009340
  15. 7009340
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7009340
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg8dr730216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a new Family Van! Something that you can take on a long drive in comfort! This 2013 Grand Caravan SXT Stow N'Go is ready for you! Remote Starter! 135,000kms 3.6L V6 Engine! Power windows and lcoks ! AC Tilt Cruise & More! Dont miss out on this van at westside sales! price plus taxes no other fees! $11,950.00

Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westside Sales

2004 GMC Savana Stan...
 191,000 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2009 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 134,500 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 132,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory