2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 7 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7018109

7018109 Stock #: 2527

2527 VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR608118

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 123,757 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Exterior Luggage Rack Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.