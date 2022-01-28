Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

133,300 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

SE

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8165041
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8DR586439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $114.75 bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

Click here to get your pre-approval

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

APPLY FOR FINANCING HERE

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

