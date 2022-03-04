Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

126,955 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 8552447
  2. 8552447
  3. 8552447
  4. 8552447
  5. 8552447
  6. 8552447
  7. 8552447
  8. 8552447
  9. 8552447
  10. 8552447
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,955KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8552447
  • Stock #: 22186
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR729019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Blue Streak Pearl]
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22186
  • Mileage 126,955 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2008 Honda Civic Sdn...
 177,839 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic
2007 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 122,314 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 173,291 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory