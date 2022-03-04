2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 9 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8552447

8552447 Stock #: 22186

22186 VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR729019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue[Blue Streak Pearl]

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22186

Mileage 126,955 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.