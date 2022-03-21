2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$13,980 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 7 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8867027

8867027 Stock #: 3014

3014 VIN: 2C4RDGBG9DR701145

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 123,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.