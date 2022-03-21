2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$15,000 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 1 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8914684

8914684 Stock #: 22333

22333 VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR599338

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red[Redline Pearl]

Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22333

Mileage 143,116 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.