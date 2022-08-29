$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-786-3811
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
83,872KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9119257
- Stock #: 227031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 83,872 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivan, 4dr Wgn SXT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Driver 8-way pwr seat
Knee Air Bag
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
Maximum Steel Metallic
BLACK SEATS
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM
2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: air cond w/3-zone auto temp control rear air cond w/heater
SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels pwr window group 4-wheel HD anti-lock disc brakes body-colour sill applique compact spare tire P225/65R17 all-season tires
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: leather-wrapped shift knob & steering wheel remote USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year subscription steering wheel audio controls Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth ...
ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 4 -inc: 115V aux pwr outlet 2nd row overhead DVD console w/9" video screen 6.5" touch screen display Uconnect 430 system AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player hard drive (6) speakers high definition multimedia interface ParkView...
29G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats body-colour bodyside moulding front & rear easy clean floor mats body-colour door handles ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9