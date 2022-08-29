2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 8 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 83,872 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Wheel Covers Driver 8-way pwr seat Knee Air Bag 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD) 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD) Maximum Steel Metallic BLACK SEATS BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM 2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription CLIMATE GROUP -inc: air cond w/3-zone auto temp control rear air cond w/heater SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels pwr window group 4-wheel HD anti-lock disc brakes body-colour sill applique compact spare tire P225/65R17 all-season tires UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: leather-wrapped shift knob & steering wheel remote USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year subscription steering wheel audio controls Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth ... ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 4 -inc: 115V aux pwr outlet 2nd row overhead DVD console w/9" video screen 6.5" touch screen display Uconnect 430 system AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player hard drive (6) speakers high definition multimedia interface ParkView... 29G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats body-colour bodyside moulding front & rear easy clean floor mats body-colour door handles ...

