2013 Dodge Journey

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Brake Assist Fog Lamps Dual-note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Convenience ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS Overhead Console Compact Spare Tire Variable Intermittent Wipers Passenger Assist Handles Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps Glove Box Lamp Front/rear floor mats Halogen Quad Headlamps Instrument cluster w/tachometer Rear wiper w/washer Floor console w/armrest Premium instrument cluster display Security SECURITY ALARM Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls (6) SPEAKERS Removable short mast antenna Windows Rear Window Defroster Tinted windshield Trim Body-colour door handles Leather-wrapped shift knob Bright grille Comfort 2nd row in-floor storage bins

Additional Features Cargo Net SPEED CONTROL Air Filtering Tip Start Interior Observation Mirror Sunscreen Glass Door sill scuff pads Leather-wrapped steering wheel Tilt/telescopic steering column Liftgate flood lamp 525 CCA maintenance-free battery Floor carpeting 160-amp alternator Rear Courtesy/Reading Lamps Cargo tie down loops Trailer Sway Damping active head restraints Front height adjustable shoulder belts Rear door child protection locks Body-colour mirrors Driver seat height adjust Premium Instrument Cluster Autostick Automatic Transmission Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor Black sill Electronic roll mitigation Supplemental front side airbags Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors Vehicle info centre LED tail lamps 240-km/h speedometer Rear reclining fold-flat seat Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down CHMSL Lamp Cora tire pressure monitoring system 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE Driver knee-bolster airbag Performance body-colour fascias Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready Performance pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors

