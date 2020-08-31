Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Journey

192,290 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

192,290KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5826384
  • Stock #: 2169
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG5DT596518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2169
  • Mileage 192,290 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Brake Assist
Fog Lamps
Dual-note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Overhead Console
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Assist Handles
Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
Glove Box Lamp
Front/rear floor mats
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Rear wiper w/washer
Floor console w/armrest
Premium instrument cluster display
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
(6) SPEAKERS
Removable short mast antenna
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted windshield
Body-colour door handles
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Bright grille
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Cargo Net
SPEED CONTROL
Air Filtering
Tip Start
Interior Observation Mirror
Sunscreen Glass
Door sill scuff pads
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Liftgate flood lamp
525 CCA maintenance-free battery
Floor carpeting
160-amp alternator
Rear Courtesy/Reading Lamps
Cargo tie down loops
Trailer Sway Damping
active head restraints
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Rear door child protection locks
Body-colour mirrors
Driver seat height adjust
Premium Instrument Cluster
Autostick Automatic Transmission
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Black sill
Electronic roll mitigation
Supplemental front side airbags
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Vehicle info centre
LED tail lamps
240-km/h speedometer
Rear reclining fold-flat seat
Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
CHMSL Lamp
Cora tire pressure monitoring system
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
Driver knee-bolster airbag
Performance body-colour fascias
Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2007 Dodge Caliber SXT
 151,896 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 118,976 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Buick Enclave C...
 195,685 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory