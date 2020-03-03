Menu
2013 Dodge Ram 1500

Power Big Horn

2013 Dodge Ram 1500

Power Big Horn

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 265,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4803201
  • Stock #: 07714
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT1DS542506
Exterior Colour
Deep Cherry Red
Interior Colour
Black/Diesel Gray Interior (M9X8)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder

2013 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew 4x4. Equipped with 5.7L Hemi, power seat, console shift, 20" Chrome wheels, spray in box liner.
Higher km's but well maintained and priced accordingly.
This truck looks great for the km's. Everything works as it should, engine runs smooth and quiet.
Non smoker, no pets, no smells.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Powertrain
  • Four-Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Overhead Console
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Ash Tray Lamp
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Underhood Lamp
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
  • Tire carrier winch
Safety
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual note horn
  • Front seat belt height adjusters
  • Driver/front passenger side airbags
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
  • 17" steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Security
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Windows
  • Tinted windshield glass
Additional Features
  • DUAL REAR EXHAUST
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Assist handles
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Bright front bumper
  • Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket
  • Floor tunnel insulation
  • 7-Pin Wiring Harness
  • MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Carpeted floor covering
  • Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
  • Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
  • Bright Rear Bumper
  • Front Bumper Sight Shields
  • 730-amp maintenance-free battery
  • HD engine cooling
  • HD transmission oil cooler
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
  • Rear under seat storage compartment
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Front wheel spats
  • Rear wheel spats
  • Body-colour upper front fascia
  • Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
  • Chrome accent shift knob
  • Bright/bright billet grille
  • Full-size restricted-use spare tire
  • Active grille shutters
  • HD front shock absorbers
  • 180-amp alternator
  • 5.7L Hemi multi-displacement V8 engine
  • Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
  • HD rear shock absorbers
  • SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service
  • Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
  • Automatic quad-beam halogen headlamps
  • Front armrest w/cupholders
  • LCD instrumentation cluster -inc: temp & compass gauge, trip computer, vehicle info centre
  • 6' 4" cargo box
  • 5.7L Hemi multi-displacement V8 engine -inc: 3.55 rear axle ratio, electronic throttle control, HD engine cooler, HD transmission cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

