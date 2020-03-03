Menu
2013 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

  1. 4811742
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 218,100KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4811742
  • Stock #: 07715
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT5DS613971
Exterior Colour
Bright White (White)
Interior Colour
Black Interior (AJX9)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder

2013 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport Crew 4x4. Looks great in White with Black Leather interior.
This truck is loaded with 5.7L Hemi engine, Navigation, Leather heated and cooled seats, power seat, tonneau cover, bulge hood and more.
Looks very good inside and out.
This truck has a New Safety and has been serviced and is ready to go.
Non smoker, no pets, no smells.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Powertrain
  • Four-Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Overhead Console
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Full Length Floor Console
  • Ash Tray Lamp
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Underhood Lamp
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
  • Tire carrier winch
  • Body-colour front fascia
Safety
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Fog Lamps
  • Dual note horn
  • Front seat belt height adjusters
  • Driver/front passenger side airbags
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
  • 17" steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour grille
Windows
  • Tinted windshield glass
Comfort
  • LED interior lighting
Additional Features
  • DUAL REAR EXHAUST
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • Locking Lug Nuts
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Assist handles
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Floor tunnel insulation
  • 7-Pin Wiring Harness
  • MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
  • Highline door trim panels
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Carpeted floor covering
  • Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
  • Front Bumper Sight Shields
  • 730-amp maintenance-free battery
  • HD engine cooling
  • HD transmission oil cooler
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
  • Rear under seat storage compartment
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Front wheel spats
  • Rear wheel spats
  • Chrome accent shift knob
  • 60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
  • Floor-mounted auto shift lever
  • 2nd row in floor storage bins
  • Full-size restricted-use spare tire
  • Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads
  • Pwr 10-way driver seat
  • Pwr lumbar
  • HD front shock absorbers
  • 180-amp alternator
  • 5.7L Hemi multi-displacement V8 engine
  • Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
  • HD rear shock absorbers
  • SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service
  • Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
  • 5' 7" cargo box
  • LCD instrumentation cluster -inc: temp & compass gauge, trip computer, vehicle info centre
  • Premium instrument panel bezel
  • Sport tail lamps
  • 20" x 9" polished/painted aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

