2013 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience Tilt Steering Column

Overhead Console

CARGO LAMP

Universal Garage Door Opener

Full Length Floor Console

Ash Tray Lamp

Glove Box Lamp

Underhood Lamp Exterior tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitoring Display

Tire carrier winch

Body-colour front fascia Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Fog Lamps

Dual note horn

Front seat belt height adjusters

Driver/front passenger side airbags

Front/rear side curtain airbags

Driver/front passenger multistage airbags

17" steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Fixed long mast antenna Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr accessory delay Trim Body-colour door handles

Body-colour grille Windows Tinted windshield glass Comfort LED interior lighting

Additional Features DUAL REAR EXHAUST

SPEED CONTROL

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Electronically Controlled Throttle

Locking Lug Nuts

Front stabilizer bar

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Assist handles

Front license plate bracket

Illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Floor tunnel insulation

7-Pin Wiring Harness

MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners

Highline door trim panels

Locking Tailgate

Carpeted floor covering

Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch

Front Bumper Sight Shields

730-amp maintenance-free battery

HD engine cooling

HD transmission oil cooler

Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes

Rear under seat storage compartment

3.55 Rear Axle Ratio

Front wheel spats

Rear wheel spats

Chrome accent shift knob

60/40 fold flat rear bench seat

Floor-mounted auto shift lever

2nd row in floor storage bins

Full-size restricted-use spare tire

Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads

Pwr 10-way driver seat

Pwr lumbar

HD front shock absorbers

180-amp alternator

5.7L Hemi multi-displacement V8 engine

Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case

HD rear shock absorbers

SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service

Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector

5' 7" cargo box

LCD instrumentation cluster -inc: temp & compass gauge, trip computer, vehicle info centre

Premium instrument panel bezel

Sport tail lamps

20" x 9" polished/painted aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.