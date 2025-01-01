$9,988+ taxes & licensing
2013 Fiat 500
Sport
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rosso
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # G31263
- Mileage 105,201 KM
Vehicle Description
13 FIAT 500 SPORT
LOW LOW KMS. !!!!
105,000 km
Automatic transmission
Loaded
All power options
Leather interior
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Starter (2 way)
Red on red on red calipers
An absolute beauty !!!
Same owner for over 10 years
NO ACCIDENTS !!!!
Brand new SAFETY done this week
Many service and maintenance
Records. Please see Carfax
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ccIzL83z3zAB7oBTKofE%2FsAutG5OeIUr
Selling for only $9998 No GST Private Sale
Can be seen anytime and any day of the week!!
Vehicle Features
204-227-4600