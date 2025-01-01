Menu
13 FIAT 500 SPORT LOW LOW KMS. !!!! 105,000 km Automatic transmission Loaded All power options Leather interior Aluminum Wheels Remote Starter (2 way) Red on red on red calipers An absolute beauty !!! Same owner for over 10 years NO ACCIDENTS !!!! Brand new SAFETY done this week Many service and maintenance Records. Please see Carfax https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ccIzL83z3zAB7oBTKofE%2FsAutG5OeIUr Selling for only $9998 No GST Private Sale Can be seen anytime and any day of the week!!

2013 Fiat 500

105,201 KM

Details Description Features

12886205

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

Used
105,201KM
VIN 3C3CFFBR8DT524391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rosso
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # G31263
  • Mileage 105,201 KM

Vehicle Description

13 FIAT 500 SPORT



LOW LOW KMS. !!!!



105,000 km



Automatic transmission



Loaded

All power options

Leather interior

Aluminum Wheels

Remote Starter (2 way)

Red on red on red calipers



An absolute beauty !!!



Same owner for over 10 years



NO ACCIDENTS !!!!



Brand new SAFETY done this week



Many service and maintenance

Records. Please see Carfax



https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ccIzL83z3zAB7oBTKofE%2FsAutG5OeIUr



Selling for only $9998 No GST Private Sale



Can be seen anytime and any day of the week!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Floor mat material: carpet
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Subwoofer: 1
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Center console: front console with armrest
Rear spoiler: roofline
Door handle color: chrome
Total speakers: 6
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Rear wiper: with washer
Door trim: cloth
Interior accents: chrome
Alternator: 105 amps
Battery rating: 500 CCA
Emissions: 50 state
Upholstery: premium cloth
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Premium brand: Alpine
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Crumple zones: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / in dash
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Headlights: auto off / auto on / halogen
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

