2013 Ford Edge

165,079 KM

Details

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

Limited

2013 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

165,079KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10239587
  • Stock #: 23318
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC4DBB46735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Red Ruby Metallic Tintcoat]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,079 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

