Clean rustfree well maintained AWD Limited with all the high value options. Highway kms 227123. Quiet and drives and looks like new. Well serviced and freshly certified. Ready for a new home. Warranties available up to 4 years. Come have a look at 1250 Main Street, Winnipeg or call the office. 204-586-8335

Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

2013 Ford Edge

227,123 KM

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge

Limited 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

2013 Ford Edge

Limited 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
227,123KM
VIN 2FMDK4KC7DBA02032

  • Exterior Colour Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2663
  • Mileage 227,123 KM

Clean rustfree well maintained AWD Limited with all the high value options. Highway kms 227123. Quiet and drives and looks like new. Well serviced and freshly certified. Ready for a new home. Warranties available up to 4 years. Come have a look at 1250 Main Street, Winnipeg or call the office. 204-586-8335


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Power Steering

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Sunroof/Moonroof

Climate Control

Cup Holder

Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-XXXX

204-586-8335

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

2013 Ford Edge