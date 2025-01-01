Menu
<div>Super clean and very well maintained SEL all-wheel-drive with only 156,000 km.great features including Microsoft sync Bluetooth, power seats as well as power rear folding seats, Air condition with power, steering tilt, cruise, power, windows, locks, and mirrors. all running on Michelin cross climate tires. Clean title and a good Carfax. Safety certifies,Give us a call at 204-488-3793 to set up a time to view this car. We are located at 1461 Waverley St. DP#9491</div>

2013 Ford Edge

156,000 KM

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing
12888926

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
156,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK4JC9DBB67324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and very well maintained SEL all-wheel-drive with only 156,000 km.great features including Microsoft sync Bluetooth, power seats as well as power rear folding seats, Air condition with power, steering tilt, cruise, power, windows, locks, and mirrors. all running on Michelin cross climate tires. Clean title and a good Carfax. Safety certifies,Give us a call at 204-488-3793 to set up a time to view this car. We are located at 1461 Waverley St. DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

