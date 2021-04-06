Menu
2013 Ford Edge

133,196 KM

2013 Ford Edge

SEL* Sunroof/Bluetooth/Heated Seats/REVERSE CAM

SEL* Sunroof/Bluetooth/Heated Seats/REVERSE CAM

133,196KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6836606
  • Stock #: 24769a
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC1DBA65641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,196 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******FINANCE the Ford Edge for only $12,998****** * PANORAMIC ROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH Come and see this 2013 Ford Edge sel. Nicely equipped with the basic options that you need such as HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF and more! On sale for $13,998 cash, or JUST $12,998 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo

1-866-715-3215
