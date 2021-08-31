Menu
2013 Ford Edge

237,333 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

SEL **New Arrival**

2013 Ford Edge

SEL **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

  2. 7836621
237,333KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7836621
  • Stock #: P3282B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P3282B
  • Mileage 237,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for something that catches the eye? This Beige Ford Edge features a FWD Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine. The design is cool and stylish from the Edges bold front grille to its smooth lines and aerodynamic shape. The interior is spacious with seating for five and rear folding seats. Available SYNC technology with MyFord Touch allows this vehicle to understand 10,000 voice commands as well as control your media, phone, navigation and vehicles climate. Equipped with dual exhaust, keyless entry, tinted windows, six standard airbags and the Safety Canopy System with side-curtain airbags. With use of independent suspension, this SUV offers excellent driving manners, whether on country roads, rough city streets or highways. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
3.5L TI-VCT V6 ENGINE (STD)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

