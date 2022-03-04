Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Edge

174,414 KM

Details Description Features

$12,432

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,432

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

Limited As Traded AWD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

Limited As Traded AWD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 8556752
  2. 8556752
Contact Seller
Sale

$12,432

+ taxes & licensing

174,414KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8556752
  • Stock #: F4GF62
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC3DBB48122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Ruby Metallic Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4GF62
  • Mileage 174,414 KM

Vehicle Description

-This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
-How the Birchwood As Is Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
-Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Reverse Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Reverse Sensing System
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Front seat side impact air bags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
MyKey -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo area lamp
Front air conditioning
(2) coat hooks
Front seatback map pockets
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
(2) cargo tie-down hooks
(3) grab handles
EasyFold remote rear seat release
Battery saver w/accessory delay
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Brushed aluminum sill plate
Wood appearance instrument panel appliques
High gloss black centre stack finish
1st & 2nd row dome lamps
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable
Rear cargo management system
Leather-wrapped shifter cover
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, compass
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat -inc: fold-down armrest, dual cupholders
Front console -inc: storage tray, deep bin, armrest
Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents, particulate air filter
(8) cup holders -inc: (2) front console, (2) rear armrest, (4) front/rear doors
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: centre console, 2nd row & cargo area
Ambient lighting -inc: front/rear door map pockets, release handles, front/rear footwells, console storage, front cupholders
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Hill start assist
Independent front/rear suspension
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
3.16 Axle Ratio
3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine
Easy Fuel capless fuel system
Dual rolled polished stainless exhaust tips
Spoiler
tinted windows
Body Colour Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear 2-speed wiper w/washer
Body colour spoiler
Solar tinted front windows
Supplemental park lamps
P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires
Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps
Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation
Bright beltline moulding
17" temporary spare tire/wheel
Black/MIC rocker mouldings
Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate
Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, security approach lamps, memory
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear bench seats
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Roof Antenna
(12) Sony speakers
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
MyKey -inc: top speed limiter
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2017 Ford Explorer X...
 94,863 KM
$33,425 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape Tit...
 42,156 KM
$25,994 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 135,355 KM
$27,975 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory