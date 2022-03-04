2013 Ford Edge

Sale $12,432 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 4 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8556752

8556752 Stock #: F4GF62

F4GF62 VIN: 2FMDK4KC3DBB48122

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red Ruby Metallic Tintcoat

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4GF62

Mileage 174,414 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Reverse Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Reverse Sensing System Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) SOS post crash alert system Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor Front seat side impact air bags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) -inc: (2) in 2nd row MyKey -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning rear window defogger Cargo Net CHROME DOOR HANDLES HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo area lamp Front air conditioning (2) coat hooks Front seatback map pockets Overhead console w/sunglass holder (2) cargo tie-down hooks (3) grab handles EasyFold remote rear seat release Battery saver w/accessory delay SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS) Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Brushed aluminum sill plate Wood appearance instrument panel appliques High gloss black centre stack finish 1st & 2nd row dome lamps Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable Rear cargo management system Leather-wrapped shifter cover Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, compass 60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat -inc: fold-down armrest, dual cupholders Front console -inc: storage tray, deep bin, armrest Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents, particulate air filter (8) cup holders -inc: (2) front console, (2) rear armrest, (4) front/rear doors (4) 12V pwr points -inc: centre console, 2nd row & cargo area Ambient lighting -inc: front/rear door map pockets, release handles, front/rear footwells, console storage, front cupholders Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Pwr rack & pinion steering Hill start assist Independent front/rear suspension 4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes 3.16 Axle Ratio 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine Easy Fuel capless fuel system Dual rolled polished stainless exhaust tips Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Body Colour Door Handles Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Rear 2-speed wiper w/washer Body colour spoiler Solar tinted front windows Supplemental park lamps P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation Bright beltline moulding 17" temporary spare tire/wheel Black/MIC rocker mouldings Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, security approach lamps, memory Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Rear bench seats Convenience Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Media / Nav / Comm Roof Antenna (12) Sony speakers Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes BeltMinder w/audio mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror MyKey -inc: top speed limiter All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

