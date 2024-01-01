$16,699+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
Titanium Low Km | Vista Roof | Premium Sony Audio
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$16,699
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 74,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Big opportunity to get into a clean vehicle for cheap! This Ford Escape Titanium is fully loaded with tons of options to make any drive feel like a breeze. From SYNC controlled digital infotainment screens, dual zone climate, an upgraded more peppy Ecoboost engine and HID headlamps this Escape was top of the line from release!
- Equipment Group 401A
- 2.0L Ecoboost I-4 Engine
- Intelligent Access with push button start
- Remote Start System
- Premium Cloth and Leather Trimmed Seats
- Audio System from Sony with 10 speakers and HD Radio Technology
- 19" Luster Nickel-painted alloy Wheels
- HID Headlamps
- Reverse Sensing System
- 10-way Power Driver's seat with Memory Feature
- Heated Front Seats
- Ambient Lighting
- Dual-Zone Electric Climate
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- SYNC with MyFord Touch which includes 4.2" display in instrument cluster; 8" LCD touch screen in center stack
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Additional Features
