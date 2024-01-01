Menu
Account
Sign In
Big opportunity to get into a clean vehicle for cheap! This Ford Escape Titanium is fully loaded with tons of options to make any drive feel like a breeze. From SYNC controlled digital infotainment screens, dual zone climate, an upgraded more peppy Ecoboost engine and HID headlamps this Escape was top of the line from release! - Equipment Group 401A - 2.0L Ecoboost I-4 Engine - Intelligent Access with push button start - Remote Start System - Premium Cloth and Leather Trimmed Seats - Audio System from Sony with 10 speakers and HD Radio Technology - 19 Luster Nickel-painted alloy Wheels - HID Headlamps - Reverse Sensing System - 10-way Power Drivers seat with Memory Feature - Heated Front Seats - Ambient Lighting - Dual-Zone Electric Climate - Universal Garage Door Opener - SYNC with MyFord Touch which includes 4.2 display in instrument cluster; 8 LCD touch screen in center stack Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2013 Ford Escape

74,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford Escape

Titanium Low Km | Vista Roof | Premium Sony Audio

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

Titanium Low Km | Vista Roof | Premium Sony Audio

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

Contact Seller

$16,699

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,500KM
VIN 1FMCU9J97DUB33609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Big opportunity to get into a clean vehicle for cheap! This Ford Escape Titanium is fully loaded with tons of options to make any drive feel like a breeze. From SYNC controlled digital infotainment screens, dual zone climate, an upgraded more peppy Ecoboost engine and HID headlamps this Escape was top of the line from release!
- Equipment Group 401A
- 2.0L Ecoboost I-4 Engine
- Intelligent Access with push button start
- Remote Start System
- Premium Cloth and Leather Trimmed Seats
- Audio System from Sony with 10 speakers and HD Radio Technology
- 19" Luster Nickel-painted alloy Wheels
- HID Headlamps
- Reverse Sensing System
- 10-way Power Driver's seat with Memory Feature
- Heated Front Seats
- Ambient Lighting
- Dual-Zone Electric Climate
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- SYNC with MyFord Touch which includes 4.2" display in instrument cluster; 8" LCD touch screen in center stack
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Dual Chrome Exhaust
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS)
Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater
Torque vectoring control
2.0L I4 EcoBoost engine
3.07 final drive ratio
Intelligent four wheel drive

Interior

Compass
Map Lights
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Overhead Console
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Message Centre
glove box
outside temp display
Front centre console w/armrest
Rear centre armrest
Ambient Lighting
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Universal Garage remote
Driver seatback map pocket
(4) cup holders
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
MyFord Touch
2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
Driver left footrest
Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
(1) front/(1) rear pwr points
110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
(2) front/(2) rear grab handles
(2) 2nd row coat hooks
Cargo floor hooks
High gloss black centre finish panel
Chrome register vents
Dual-zone automatic temp control (DEATC)
High gloss black window switch bezels
Leather-wrapped shift knob w/chrome trim
Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable
Unique accents on instrument panel & door
Lighting -inc: illuminated entry, map lights, centre dome, cargo area

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Personal Safety System
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats
Front dual-stage airbags
Emergency brake assist system
Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
Smart occupant sensing airbags
3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
Child rear safety locks
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Puddle Lamps
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Chrome beltline moulding
Mini space-saver spare tire
Rear body-coloured spoiler
Front/rear body-coloured fascias
Narrow wheel arch extension
Gloss black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar & chrome trim surround
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: turn signals, puddle lamps
P235/45R19 tires
19" luster nickel aluminum wheels
Hands-free pwr liftgate
HID headlamps w/autolamp
Silver side rails w/(2) crossbars

Additional Features

cargo area
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Lighting -inc: illuminated entry
centre dome
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: turn signals
Front/rear ABS disc brakes
NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/SONY AUDIO
PWR PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

Used 2013 Ford Escape Titanium Low Km | Vista Roof | Premium Sony Audio for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford Escape Titanium Low Km | Vista Roof | Premium Sony Audio 74,500 KM $16,699 + tax & lic
Used 2020 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S Premier + | Harmon/Kardon | Low Km for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S Premier + | Harmon/Kardon | Low Km 26,200 KM $28,685 + tax & lic
Used 2021 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper Premier Line | Clean CARFAX | Navigation for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper Premier Line | Clean CARFAX | Navigation 30,964 KM $30,562 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Mini

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,699

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape