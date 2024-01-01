$13,950+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SEL
2013 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10991.0
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's perfect for city driving and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Escape SEL, available now at Westside Sales! This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior and comfortable grey leather interior, featuring Remote Start, Sunroof and a premium sound system that will elevate your driving experience. With its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive, this Escape is ready to handle any terrain, whether you're navigating snowy roads or cruising along the open highway.
This Escape comes equipped with all the modern conveniences you need, including GPS navigation, heated seats, and a power sunroof for those sunny days. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the added safety features of anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive security system. This pre-owned Escape has been meticulously maintained and has only 131,000km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead.
Here are 5 features of this 2013 Ford Escape SEL that will ignite your passion for driving:
- Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort and luxury with the plush, high-quality leather seats.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with the heated front seats.
- Power Sunroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling and let the sunshine in with the convenient power sunroof.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the integrated GPS navigation system that will guide you to your destination.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with the premium sound system that will enhance your listening experience.
Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a dependable and stylish SUV. Visit Westside Sales today to experience the 2013 Ford Escape SEL for yourself!
Priced Right at Only $13,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
Email Westside Sales
Westside Sales
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793