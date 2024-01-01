Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats perfect for city driving and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Escape SEL, available now at Westside Sales! This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior and comfortable grey leather interior, featuring Remote Start, Sunroof and a premium sound system that will elevate your driving experience. With its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive, this Escape is ready to handle any terrain, whether youre navigating snowy roads or cruising along the open highway.</p><p>This Escape comes equipped with all the modern conveniences you need, including GPS navigation, heated seats, and a power sunroof for those sunny days. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the added safety features of anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive security system. This pre-owned Escape has been meticulously maintained and has only 131,000km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features of this 2013 Ford Escape SEL that will ignite your passion for driving:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort and luxury with the plush, high-quality leather seats.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with the heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Power Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open-air feeling and let the sunshine in with the convenient power sunroof.</li><li><strong>GPS Navigation:</strong> Never get lost again with the integrated GPS navigation system that will guide you to your destination.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with the premium sound system that will enhance your listening experience.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a dependable and stylish SUV. Priced Right at Only $13,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

131,000 KM

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
131,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's perfect for city driving and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Escape SEL, available now at Westside Sales! This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior and comfortable grey leather interior, featuring Remote Start, Sunroof and a premium sound system that will elevate your driving experience. With its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive, this Escape is ready to handle any terrain, whether you're navigating snowy roads or cruising along the open highway.

This Escape comes equipped with all the modern conveniences you need, including GPS navigation, heated seats, and a power sunroof for those sunny days. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the added safety features of anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive security system. This pre-owned Escape has been meticulously maintained and has only 131,000km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead.

Here are 5 features of this 2013 Ford Escape SEL that will ignite your passion for driving:

  • Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort and luxury with the plush, high-quality leather seats.
  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with the heated front seats.
  • Power Sunroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling and let the sunshine in with the convenient power sunroof.
  • GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the integrated GPS navigation system that will guide you to your destination.
  • Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with the premium sound system that will enhance your listening experience.

Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a dependable and stylish SUV. Visit Westside Sales today to experience the 2013 Ford Escape SEL for yourself!

Priced Right at Only $13,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

