2013 Ford Escape

93,652 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

AWD

2013 Ford Escape

AWD

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,652KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5656920
  • Stock #: 20W1E288A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX0DUD60209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,652 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 33379 kilometers below market average! Gray 2013 Ford Escape SE AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift EcoBoost 1.6L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT Local Trade, Accident Free, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable, Black Side Rails, Block heater, Cargo Management System, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Equipment Group 201A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack Crossbars, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000) Reviews: * Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Spoiler
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

