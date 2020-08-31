2013 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Convenience Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

