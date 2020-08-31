Menu
2013 Ford Escape

99,334 KM

Details Description Features

$13,670

+ tax & licensing
$13,670

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

SE

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$13,670

+ taxes & licensing

99,334KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5777184
  • Stock #: F3KCVH
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G97DUB66746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # F3KCVH
  • Mileage 99,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade With Brand New Tires and Brakes No Accident !
2013 Ford Escape Tuxedo Black SE New Brakes, New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Tow Package, Remote Start, Engine Block Heater, Steering Wheel Controls, AWD.


Recent Arrival! EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD Odometer is 28061 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000)
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Satellite Radio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

