Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

132,800 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE *Low Kilometers/Local Trade*

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SE *Low Kilometers/Local Trade*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

132,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5790069
  • Stock #: F3KDYA
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GXXDUB26543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Ideal Options In The Ideal Price Point ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today.
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
Cruise Control
My Key Vehicle Control System
Power Equipment Group
Local Trade
Low Kilometers
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Satellite Radio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 41,351 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 116,790 KM
$20,895 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 53,196 KM
$25,489 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory