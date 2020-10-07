Menu
2013 Ford Escape

92,537 KM

$13,498

+ tax & licensing
$13,498

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

SE AWD | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$13,498

+ taxes & licensing

92,537KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6041373
  • Stock #: F3NJPF
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX2DUB87390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax History
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Cruise Control


All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Satellite Radio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

