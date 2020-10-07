Menu
2013 Ford Escape

138,358 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

SE

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

138,358KM
Used
  • Stock #: 406729
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G93DUD20753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,358 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Compass
Fog Lamps
Front side-impact airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats
Rear Window Defroster
Halogen headlamps w/autolamp
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Message Centre
outside temp display
Front dual-stage airbags
MyFord w/4" colour display
(1) front/(1) rear pwr points
110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
Emergency brake assist system
Child rear safety locks
Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS)
Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater
Torque vectoring control
2.0L I4 EcoBoost engine
3.21 final drive ratio (REQ: 99X Engine)

